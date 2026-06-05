Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi watched a special screening of the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata at a cinema hall in Bhubaneswar Friday evening, joined by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, ministers, actress Kangana Ranaut and other elected representatives.

Majhi said that the success Kangana has achieved through her hard work is an inspiration for newcomers.

Crew members of the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, other talented personalities from the Odisha film world, a large number of media representatives and local film lovers joined this special event. The movie tells the story of hospital workers who kept 400 people alive inside Cama Hospital while armed assailants struck the city during terror attacks in India.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Majhi and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut planted a tree at the Chief Minister’s official residence here as part of the ‘Ek Peed Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

PTI