Cuttack: Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack constituency, Mohammed Moquim, Friday filed a defamation suit against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra for the latter’s alleged remarks that Congress legislators had accepted money from the ruling BJD in Odisha to keep their mouths shut on the murder of a minor girl in Nayagarh.

Moquim filed the defamation suit before the court of Cuttack Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) here under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC, 1860.

Moquim had served a legal notice on Patra December 7 and sought an unconditional apology from the BJP spokesperson for his alleged remarks against the Congress legislators November 30.

The Congress MLA had claimed that Patra’s remarks have caused irreparable damage to his prestige and reputation. Moquim filed the defamation suit as Patra did not tender any apology on the issue.

