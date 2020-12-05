Bhubaneswar: Odisha unit of Congress has decided to extend its support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the farmers across India against the new farm laws.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) appealed Odisha people to support the Bharat Bandh reportedly scheduled for December 8.

OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik said, “Farmers are our ‘Annadata’ (food providers). They are the backbone of our economy. The ongoing protest opposing new farm laws is therefore justified.”

Farmer leaders across India Friday called for a Bharat Bandh December 8 to protest against the Central government’s newly issued new farm laws. However, the farmer leaders will also hold a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Vigyan Bhawan to discuss about their demands.

Earlier December 3 farmer leaders had discussed regarding their demands in a meeting with Tomar. As the result of the meeting had not gone in support of the farmers, the leaders decided to call for a nationwide strike.

PNN