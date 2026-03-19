Bhubaneswar: The Congress Wednesday submitted a formal petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking the disqualification of two of its MLAs under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, for allegedly cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

According to the party, MLAs Dasharathi Gamango and Sofia Firdous defied the party line by not voting for the Congress-supported candidate, Dr Datteshwar Hota. Instead, they reportedly cast their votes in favour of BJP-backed candidate Dilip Ray.

The petitions state that the two MLAs were served show-cause notices in response to their public remarks and conduct. It is alleged that even after replying to these notices, they continued to challenge and openly criticise decisions made by the party leadership at both the state and national levels.

The petitions contend that such behaviour can be interpreted as “voluntarily giving up membership” under Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule.

Referring to the case of veteran politician Sharad Yadav’s disqualification, the party highlighted that under the anti-defection law, a formal resignation is not required for disqualification; it can be inferred from a member’s actions, statements, or conduct that conflict with the party’s official position.

The Congress termed the act a serious breach of party discipline and a violation of constitutional provisions, and has sought cancellation of their Assembly membership.

A Congress delegation led by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das met Speaker Surama Padhy and submitted a memorandum seeking appropriate action under constitutional provisions.

The delegation included Congress Legislature Party Deputy Leader Ashok Das, Chief Whip S. Rajan Ekka, and MLAs Sagar Das, Pabitra Saunta, and Mangu Khila.

The party has urged the Speaker to initiate necessary proceedings and disqualify the two legislators in accordance with the law.

However, the party has notably not sought the disqualification of Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena, who reportedly voted against the party’s whip.