Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s biodiversity is a vital part of India’s rich natural heritage and has significantly contributed to the country’s forest and ecological landscape, said Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia.

Speaking at the state-level celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity, organised by the State Biodiversity Board, Singhkhuntia emphasised the need to protect Odisha’s rich and diverse natural heritage. He stressed the importance of promoting the sustainable use of natural resources—including land, water, forests, and wildlife—to ensure their availability for future generations.

“Harmony with nature is essential for improving the quality of life for the people of the state,” the Minister said. He further called for the inclusion of sustainability-focused practices in educational curricula, encouraging students to adopt eco-friendly habits and foster a more harmonious relationship with the environment. This, he added, is crucial for ensuring a healthy planet for all.

Singhkhuntia highlighted that the main objective of the International Day for Biological Diversity is to conserve biodiversity and use it sustainably. The theme for the 2025 celebration is “Harmony with Nature and its Sustainable Development.”

Due to its diverse geography and climatic conditions — from the Eastern Ghats to the Bay of Bengal — Odisha is home to a wide variety of ecosystems, including forests, agricultural lands, grasslands, wetlands, salt marshes, coastal areas, river valleys, dunes, and drylands. Notable natural features include Chilika Lake, the largest brackish water lagoon in Asia, and extensive dry rainforests.

The Minister added that the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has launched several initiatives aimed at maintaining ecological balance and mitigating the impacts of climate change, thereby helping prevent forest degradation.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Satyabrata Sahu, noted that Odisha is renowned for its rich and unique biodiversity, which includes a wide array of flora and fauna, many of which are endangered or threatened.

He highlighted that Odisha supports a diverse range of ecosystems, including coastal areas, forests, and wetlands. The state is home to over 5,174 species of plants and fungi, including 2,800 higher plant species, various grasses, orchids, pteridophytes, gymnosperms, mangroves, marine algae, seagrasses, and carnivorous plants.

In terms of fauna, the state hosts 19 species of amphibians, 110 species of reptiles (including frogs), 473 species of birds, and 86 species of mammals. Odisha also serves as a critical habitat for several endangered species, such as the Olive Ridley turtle (at Gahirmatha beach), the Irrawaddy dolphin (in Chilika Lake), and various other rare animal and plant species.

Sahu also mentioned that four Biodiversity Heritage Sites (BHS) have been declared in the state: Mandasaru Hills, Mahendragiri Hills, Gandhamardan Hills, and Gupteshwar Forest. These sites are recognized for their unique biodiversity and cultural importance.

Additional biodiversity hotspots in Odisha include Similipal National Park, Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

A significant portion of Odisha’s flora and fauna comprises endemic species—those not found anywhere else in the world. Sahu urged the State Biodiversity Board to promote sustainable use of natural resources, restore degraded ecosystems, and encourage biodiversity conservation awareness, especially among the youth.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Service, Suresh Pant, stressed the importance of fostering a conservation mindset among young people to achieve long-term biodiversity goals.

Other senior officials who addressed the gathering included Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Prem Kumar Jha, and Dr Mita Biswal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chairperson of the Odisha Biodiversity Board.

UNI