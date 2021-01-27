Bhubaneswar: In a special drive launched by Odisha police, the cops rescued 894 missing children from different parts of the state, a top official said Wednesday.

Notably, the drive for tracing out missing children started January 18 and continued till January 25.

Out of the total 894 children, 94 are boys and 800 are girls. The cops started the special drive following 834 missing complaints registered in different police stations across the state. During the special drive, Kendrapara police rescued 127 children whereas Mayurbhanj police rescued 111 and Balasore 88 children.

Odisha DGP Abhay appreciated the good work done by different district police.

PNN