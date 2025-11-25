Bhubaneswar: A POCSO court in Bhubaneswar Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for abducting and raping a girl in 2018.

Bhubaneswar POCSO Court judge Saroj Kumar Sahoo also ordered the convict, Badal Pilei, to pay a fine of Rs 3,000, failing which he will remain in prison for another three months, government advocate Rajiv Sasmal said.

The court also asked the Khurda District Legal Service Authority to provide Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the survivor, he said.

Badal had abducted the girl from her school in Balianta police station area near Bhubaneswar and raped her, he said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor’s mother, Badal was arrested on December 26, 2018 and sent to judicial custody, a police officer said.

PTI