Bhubaneswar: A court in Bhubaneswar Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife in October 2017.

Third Additional District and Session judge, Bhubaneswar, Himanshu Sekhar Mallick, sentenced Dillip Bagh to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, Bagh, along with his wife Gurubari Rao and two sons, was staying near Rajmahal under the Capital police station area. Bagh killed his wife over a family dispute.

On October 18, 2017, Gurubari’s cousin came to know about the murder and lodged a complaint at the Capital police station. An investigation was launched, and Bagh was arrested.

