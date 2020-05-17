Cuttack: There will be no summer vacation this year for any courts in Odisha, including the high court, according to a notification issued Sunday.

In view of the restrictions imposed by the Centre and the state government, and on account of the ongoing lockdown, the normal working of the high court and the subordinate courts shall remain suspended till June 17 or until further orders, the notification issued by the Orissa High Court registry said.

Courts in the State during this interregnum would have restricted functioning as per the modalities finalized by the High Court April 15 and the modified modalities of May 3,” said the notification.

PNN/Agencies