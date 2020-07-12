Bhubaneswar: As many as 595 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 13,121, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 595 infections, 394 were reported from quarantine centres and 201 were local cases.

The state has so far conducted 3,34,527 tests.

6. Gajapati: 20

7. Ganjam: 230

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 97

10. Kalahandi: 4

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 3

13. Khordha: 76

14. Koraput: 44

15. Malkangiri: 36

16. Mayurbhanj: 14

17. Nayagarh: 5

18. Puri: 10

19. Rayagada: 2

20. Sambalpur: 2

21. Sundargarh: 8 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) July 12, 2020

According to state government data as of Sunday morning, 13,121 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 4,677 cases are active, 8,360 have recovered and 64 persons have died.

Odisha recorded three deaths in last 24 hours. Another 20 persons, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 died of co-morbidities while under treatment.

3. A 65-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 12, 2020

As many as 388 persons in the state recovered from the deadly disease in last 24 hours.