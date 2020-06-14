Bhubaneswar: Of late, the state government has been taking steps to make the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) as the first line of defence in disaster management in an attempt to reduce human causalities and expedite relief and rescue operations.

The government claims that ‘zero causality’ in the recent two cyclones –Amphan and Bulbul – was the consequence of the preparedness of the local PRI leaders who were imparted training through government agencies in disaster management and rescue works.

“In the past few years, we have strengthened our panchayat representatives and villagers and trained them to become the first line of defence during natural calamities. We have imparted them training and empowered them with disaster related information to boost their skills level,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena said.

The Panchayati Raj department regularly conducts training programmes for the sarpanchs and one mandatory module in the training in ‘disaster management’.

“They are trained in evacuation, rescue, early warning system, managing cyclone shelters and others. The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) also imparts them training every year in disaster management,” Jena said and added that the state is also planning to augment the training modules on disasters for sarpanchs and other frontline workers like ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and others.

According to OSDMA officials, Odisha has 12 coastal districts which are prone to cyclones and other natural disasters. Statistics claim that nearly 50 most vulnerable districts now have their own village level disaster management plans which was crafted in wider consultations with the stakeholders of the respective areas.

The government had also been working with the grassroot level workers like SHG members to combat natural disasters. The state has introduced a special scheme called ‘Swayam Siddha’ under which women SHG workers are imparted disaster management training.

As per official data, around 10,000 SHG members have already been trained under the scheme while the state has set a target of training another 2 lakh members by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, several SHG workers have been trained in Ganjam district in early warning, rescue and rehabilitation works during natural disasters, and they have started utilising their skills too. Ganjam is among the top 12 most cyclone-prone districts in Odisha.

“These SHG members have seen many cyclones and are well-acquainted with the local areas. They were trained to act as the first line of defence for early institutional assistance. Special kits and booklets have also been given to them to act in such tough times,” said Vijay Amruta Kulange, the Ganjam Collector.

The state government had earlier received international accolades including from the United Nations (UN) bodies for its efforts in reducing human causalities and better managing natural disasters like cyclones in the last few years including cyclone Fani.

Manish Kumar, OP