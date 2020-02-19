Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav, Wednesday, accused the Naveen Patnaik government of not utilising Central funds.

Central fund meant for some departments is being diverted to other departments, alleged Ram Madhav and blamed the state government for not submitting proposals to receive the Central fund.

Talking to newsmen here, the BJP leader remarked, “Odisha neither gives proposals nor utilises the Central funds.”

He also denied the Chief Minister’s allegation that this year the budgetary provision for the state has been reduced and said this year Odisha had received Rs 32,000 crore against Rs 30,000 crore received in last year’s budget.

Ram Madhav accused the Odisha government of not being pro-active and failed to take advantage of various central schemes.

He further said the performing states are taking the advantage of the various central schemes and remarked “We expect Odisha government implement central schemes.”

The BJP leader described the Union Budget as growth oriented with more focus on infrastructure and farmers. He said steps have been taken in the budget to make it investment oriented to revive the economic slowdown.

The Centre, he further said, had made a provision of Rs 15 lakh crore target to provide loan to the farmers and heavy budgetary allocation has been made in fisheries, solar and water resource sectors. Odisha, he said, should come forward and take the advantage of fisheries sector and assured full cooperation from the Centre.

Ram Madhav said it was most unfortunate that the state government is not implementing Ayushman Bharat Yojana depriving the people the benefit in the health scheme in which Rs 70,000 crore has been allocated in the budget.