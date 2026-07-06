Bhubaneswar: Two athletes from Odisha, Astik Pradhan and Sabita Toppo, are set to represent India at the Asian Under-23 Athletics Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in Ordos, China, from July 9 to 12.

Astik Pradhan will compete in the men’s 400m event and the 4x400m relay, while Sabita Toppo will feature in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The Odisha Athletics Association congratulated the duo on their selection to the national team.

Chairman Asirbad Behera, President G. Srinibas Patnaik, Secretary Avijit Paul and other members of the association extended their best wishes to the athletes, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver strong performances and bring laurels to the country.