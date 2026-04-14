Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Tuesday formally launched the innovative ‘Arohan’ initiative, a landmark programme by the Department of Women and Child Development aimed at strengthening the foundation of early childhood education across the state.

According to an official statement, the primary objective of this ambitious initiative is to strengthen the foundation of Early Childhood Education across the state and ensure a smooth transition of children from Anganwadi centres to Bal Vatika-3 after completing their pre-primary learning. The initiative specifically targets six-year-olds who have completed their foundational years and are now ready to enroll in Sishu Vatika III (Class 1).

Addressing the children and parents present at the event, Parida emphasised that the first six years of a child’s life are the most crucial for brain development. She highlighted that, on the occasion of Poshan Pakhya- 2026, the government is prioritising early childhood development.

Stressing the role of family and society, she stated that this initiative is not solely the responsibility of the government, but that active participation and support from parents are essential to shape a bright future for children. During the launch, the Deputy CM highlighted that the name ‘Arohan’ symbolises the “ascent” of a child’s educational journey.

She noted that while approximately 80% of a child’s foundational development occurs within the Anganwadi environment, this programme prepares them for the remaining 20% of their growth as they step into a formal academic career. By celebrating this transition, the government aims to instill a sense of pride and excitement in the children, making them feel like they are embarking on a significant new mission rather than simply leaving a familiar space.

The Deputy CM extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department and the entire administrative team for pioneering this unique concept.

She emphasised that “Arohan” is more than just a ceremony; it is a commitment to the prosperity and education of the state’s youth. She expressed her hope that with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the programme would successfully guide these children towards a bright and empowered future.

Parida applied tikka to the children as a symbol of a new beginning, sending off the little buds to the next step of their lives with the Arohan kit, blessings and encouragement.

Reflecting the spirit of the initiative, the programme carries the tagline “Ujwala Bhabisyat Pain Pade Agaku”, underscoring a collective step forward towards a brighter future for every child.