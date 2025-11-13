Cuttack: At least eight people remained stranded for nearly two hours on a mechanical swing that suddenly malfunctioned while in motion at a height of about 30 feet above the ground at the Bali Jatra here, police said.

The incident took place around 11 pm Wednesday when the swing suddenly stopped as the eight visitors to Bali Jatra were on it, they said.

All eight people, including a woman and two children, were later rescued with the help of a hydraulic lift, the police said.

They were utterly panicked for remaining trapped on the swing for over two hours above the ground level, their family members said.

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and other senior officers monitored the rescue operation.

“All the persons trapped on the swing have been rescued,” the DCP said.

Those rescued were later taken to the hospital for medical examination.