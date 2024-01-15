Bhubaneswar: Auspicious Makar Sankranti grips Odisha in spiritual activities and generosity Monday. It’s a time when people engage in rituals, donate, and pray for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

Adding to the festive spirit, people prepare ‘Makar Chaula,’ a dish made with newly harvested rice, sesame, molasses, jaggery, rasgolla, banana, coconut, dry fruits, cheese and puddings. ‘Makar Chula’ is also offered as a special ‘bhoga’ to Lord Jagannath, with roots traced back to the sage Kshyap’s observations according to the Skanda Purana.

Special rituals and attire changes for Lord Jagannath in ‘Nabanka Besha’ and ‘Makar Chaurashi Besha’ grace the festivities.

In western Odisha, the Makar festival unfolds a unique tradition known as Basma, where men and women choose a best friend for the year. A male friend selected by another male becomes a ‘Maharshad’ or ‘Marsad,’ while a female counterpart chosen by a female is called ‘Makarathe.’ This tradition aims to strengthen the bonds of friendship.

Makar Mela is held in various locations, ensuring a vibrant carnival atmosphere. Even tribal regions like Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, and Sundargrh join the fervour.

The ‘Kudumi’ tribal people of Mayurbhanj district, however, uniquely celebrate this festival. For them, it is their biggest festival of the year known as ‘Tusu Parab’. Tusu Parab is part of the traditional ‘Makar Parab’ which the tribals celebrate as per their unique custom and tradition. People of Kudumi community worship ‘Tusu Devi’ in the festival.

