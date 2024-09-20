Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, also the Mission Shakti Minister, inaugurated a Mission Shakti auditorium and Mission Shakti call centre on the premises of Mission Shakti Bhawan at Pokhariput here, Friday.

The auditorium, a state-of-the-art facility with a seating capacity of 400, was constructed by IDCO with an expenditure of Rs 7.59 crore. The auditorium is designed to host a wide range of events including training and capacity-building programmes, seminars, workshops and product launches that would benefit the self-help groups (SHGs) and their federations.

The Deputy CM also inaugurated the Mission Shakti call centre on the same premises that will serve as a centralised support hub for all SHGs. The call centre is equipped to handle queries related to Mission Shakti programmes, provide personalised assistance to SHG members and gather feedback on ongoing programmes and initiatives ensuring a streamlined communication channel between SHGs and the government. A toll-free number ‘155276’ has been issued that will be operational from 10am to 5:30pm every working day.

Parida lauded the efforts of Mission Shakti department for its unwavering commitment to fulfil the aspirations of women across the state, highlighting the department’s success in exceeding its 100-day targets including interest subvention of Rs 175 crore to SHGs across the state, providing government business worth of Rs 530 crore to SHGs and bank linkage worth of over Rs 2,340 crore to SHGs. Creation of over 2.2 lakh lakhpati didis and 750 producer groups, establishment of 100 Mission Shakti retail marts are some of the achievements in 100 days of the formation of the government.

Among other dignitaries, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh was also present.

On this occasion, commissioner-cum-secretary to Mission Shakti, Shalini Pandit, State Mission director-cum-CEO of Odisha Livelihoods Mission Vineet Bhardwaj, additional secretary of Mission Shakti Sumitra Patnaik and other officials of Mission Shakti and IDCO were present.

PTI