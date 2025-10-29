Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s integrated approach to maritime development is transforming the state into a key hub along India’s eastern maritime corridor, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Tuesday.

Speaking at India Maritime 2025 in Mumbai, Parida said, “Our vision is to honour our maritime heritage while steering Odisha toward a modern, sustainable, and globally connected future through the blue economy.”

She added that Odisha’s rich maritime legacy remains a timeless symbol of its glorious past and continues to inspire generations.

Parida highlighted that the brave Sadhabas (mariners) of ancient Utkal had established prosperous trade links with Bali, Java, Sumatra, and Thailand through their traditional boats (Boitas), bringing wealth and cultural exchange to their homeland.

She added that archaeological findings have also confirmed Odisha’s historic maritime connections with Sri Lanka and other parts of Southeast Asia. Parida further said that Boita Bandana and Cuttack’s famous Bali Jatra, the largest open-air trade fair in Asia, embody Odisha’s glorious maritime legacy.

Highlighting the importance of India’s maritime trade relations, the Deputy Chief Minister invited everyone to witness this year’s Cuttack Bali Jatra, scheduled from November 5 to 12.

She said the event beautifully showcases Odisha’s rich traditions of art, culture, sculpture, handloom, and cuisine.

On the occasion, Parida visited the pavilion set up by the state department of Commerce and Transport, themed on Odisha’s glorious maritime heritage.

She said the Odisha Pavilion, which highlighted the state’s rich legacy of ancient sea voyages, offered an impressive glimpse into its historical maritime prowess.

She highlighted Odisha’s ancient Kalingan maritime excellence, modern port infrastructure, and ambitious blue economy roadmap, stating that from Kalinga’s seafaring past to today’s global trade connectivity, Odisha’s coastal heritage continues to propel its progress.

With world-class ports and a strategic emphasis on sustainable blue growth, the state is emerging as a key driver of India’s eastern maritime renaissance.

Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee welcomed the Deputy CM and briefed her on the exhibits displayed at the Odisha Pavilion.

Later, Minister Parida visited the Paradip Port Authority’s pavilion, where she admired a sand art installation by Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik depicting Odisha’s rich maritime trade legacy.

She expressed delight and appreciation for the creative portrayal of the state’s illustrious seafaring history.