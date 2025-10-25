Berhampur: A 23-year-old miniature artist from Odisha’s Ganjam district set a new Guinness World Record for crafting the smallest wooden spoon.

K Bijay Kumar Reddy, an electrical engineer, crafted a wooden spoon of 1.13 mm in length, which can pass through the eye of a needle.

The previous record of the world’s smallest wooden spoon, at 1.64 mm, is held by an artist from Bihar.

“I received a message about setting the new world record for my miniature sculpture recently,” said an excited Reddy.

He said that he took around three months to craft the miniature spoon before sending it to the Guinness World Records in January.

“I want to show the world that art knows no boundaries, even the smallest creation can carry a big message,” he added.

Reddy, who is well-known for his chalk sculptures, said crafting the spoon required steady hands, immense patience, and exceptional focus.

He had earlier crafted several miniature sculptures on chalk, including those of cricketers and of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PTI