Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch Wednesday arrested three persons from Bhubaneswar working for an inter-state fake job racket, EOW sources said.

They have been identified as Surat Dalai of Balasore and Mohammad Sanaullah and Sakshi Jain both of Hyderabad.

EOW sources further said that all three arrested scammers were important members of a racket that is being run from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The fake job racket was operating in Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

These accused have been camping in Odisha for last few months and had been living in a rented accommodation. During the search many incriminating documents like one laptop, eight mobile phones, three pen drives, 12 ATM cards and Rs1 lakh in cash have been recovered and seized, the source informed.

EOW sources said the case is based on the suo-motu enquiry conducted by the agency in connection with the advertisement published in the local daily December 18 and December 22 last by Aided Schools Welfare Society (Educational Organization Supported by Govt).

During the investigation, it was revealed that the advertisements had been published by one newly created fraud organization “Aided Schools Welfare Society” in which it is mentioned that applications are invited from eligible candidates for non-teaching posts in Aided Schools in Odisha for different posts.

The salary offered was from Rs28,000 to Rs40,000 per month. The organization also runs a website i.e. www.modelschools.ac, the source added.

The accused were planning to put a heavy interview fee, security fee and verification fee in the coming days before closing the website and fleeing away, the source added.

The scammers have used various bank accounts to collect the fees so that they can puzzle the police/ law enforcement agencies. The members of this racket are using fake SIM cards and also using many YouTube channels to promote their job advertisements, the source informed.

EOW sources said so far, transactions of more than Rs1.7 crore were noticed in these bank accounts and most of the money is withdrawn in cash through ATM to leave no financial trail.

While enquiring about the Odisha aspect of this scam, the EOW will now alert the police and law enforcement agencies of other concerned states.

