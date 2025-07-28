Kendrapara: A local court in Kendrapara has sentenced a former headmaster to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for misappropriating government funds meant for school development.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sarita Mohanty convicted Nirmal Kumar Acharya, the former in-charge headmaster of Gokhapada Primary School and Karanjia UP School under Mahakalapada block, for embezzling Rs.6.75 lakh sanctioned for school infrastructure development.

According to additional public prosecutor Ramakanta Swain, Acharya had fraudulently withdrawn the amount during his tenure in 2016 from funds allocated to both schools.

Following complaints, the then Sub-Collector ordered an inquiry by Block Education Officer Atanu Das. The investigation confirmed that Acharya had embezzled the funds.

Acting on the report, the sub-collector instructed Das to file a complaint with Marshaghai police. A formal FIR was registered on February 11, 2016, and a charge sheet was filed on August 24, 2018.

After examining documentary evidence and hearing the depositions of 16 witnesses, the court found Acharya guilty of fund misappropriation.

The CJM also ruled that if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

UNI