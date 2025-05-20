Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha has extended the deadline for submitting the online Common Application Form (CAF) for admission into undergraduate courses under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for the 2025–26 academic session.

According to the official notification, the availability of the online Common Application Form (CAF) has been extended until May 21, 2025, at 2 PM, while the last date for submitting the CAF is now June 1, 2025, till 11:45 PM.

The timeline revision comes with several key updates, including the government’s decision to implement a 11.25 per cent reservation for candidates from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in undergraduate admissions across state-run Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The provision will come into effect from the current academic year.

Additionally, as per directives from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), four-year Integrated B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. programmes will be permitted across all previously participating HEIs, with the exception of Maharaja Purna Chandra Autonomous College, Baripada, according to the notification.

The department has also allowed students who selected the ‘Appeared’ option while filling the CAF to update their +2 or equivalent marks. CHSE students will have their results updated automatically from the CHSE database, while others must input their marks manually within the specified timeline.

From May 21 (4 PM) to June 1 (11:45 PM), applicants can edit their CAFs using an OTP-based system if needed. The final dates for the publication of provisional seat allotment, admission, and commencement of classes will be announced later by the department.

In line with the NEP-2020 guidelines, students can choose from different course structures, including:

Single Major with two Minors

Double Major

Three Minors

Seat allotment will be based on the preferred choices entered in the CAF and the availability at the respective institutions, according to the official notification.

For more information, applicants can visit www.samsodisha.gov.in or contact the e-Admission Helpline at 155335 or 1800-345-6770 (Toll-Free).

PNN