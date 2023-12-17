Bolangir: A farmer allegedly died by suicide by consuming pesticide due to crop failure in Odisha’s Bolangir district, a source said Saturday.

The deceased farmer was identified as Chamru Bagh (46) from Baneikel village in Titilagarh of Bolangir district.

According to the source, Chamru had borrowed money to cultivate crops on two-acre farmland. However, unseasonal rainfall led to the destruction of his crop. Devastated by the loss of his harvest and the burden of loan, Chamru consumed poison to end his life, the source added.

Chamru was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

One of Chamru’s relatives said that Chamru had anticipated a yield of 40 bags of paddy but only obtained three due to crop failure.

A local source informed that Chamru was completely dependent on agricultural yield to make a living. He was depressed by the crop loss and took this extreme step, the local added.

Chamru is survived by his two sons and wife. Both of his sons work as migrant labourers in Gujarat, the source added.

PNN