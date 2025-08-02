Bolangir: A farmer in Dandara village under Dangarpada panchayat of Muribahal block in Bolangir district reportedly committed suicide Friday by consuming pesticide over crop loss and debt burden.

Sources said the deceased, identified as Rajkumar Patra, 45, was distressed due to crop failure caused by scant rainfall and the burden of loans.

Rajkumar had sown paddy and finger millets this season. To fund his cultivation, he had borrowed money from private lenders as well as microfinance institutions.

However, due to a severe rainfall deficit in Bangomunda area, his farming activities had come to a standstill. The persistent lack of rain had left Rajkumar deeply worried in recent days. He went to his farmland as usual Friday morning, where he allegedly consumed pesticide.

Labourers working nearby saw him lying on the field and rushed him to Kantabanji Hospital. However, he died while undergoing treatment at around 1pm. Following the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

PNN