Bhawanipatna: Krishna Chandra Nag, a farmer from the Golamunda block in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning his efforts towards self-reliance in the PM’s monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Sunday.

Krishna Chandra, who uses modern agricultural techniques, grows large quantities of tomatoes and other vegetables, providing employment to over 100 farmers. His achievements were recognised by PM Modi during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. PM Modi lauded his efforts resulting in employment generation as well.

Along with other farmers in the region, Krishna Chandra has formed a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) and created a highly profitable business model, contributing to the local economy. His annual turnover is approximately Rs 1.5 crore, and he has urged more farmers to adopt modern agricultural techniques with the support of the government.

Krishna Chandra shared that he has been involved in farming since 2006, and currently, he cultivates crops on 16 acres of land, with an annual turnover of Rs 1.5 crore and a profit of about Rs 75-80 lakh.

He was thrilled by PM Modi’s recognition of his village, calling it a hub for vegetables, and said, “It feels great to have the name of my block, village, and district mentioned in front of the people of the country.”

The farmer highlighted that the NABARD and Mahashakti Foundation provide significant support for modern farming practices, offering various subsidies. He emphasised that individual efforts alone won’t suffice, and his goal is for farmers across the district and Odisha to progress together.

Krishna Chandra urged fellow farmers to embrace modern technology in agriculture for better outcomes. Experts believe that such efforts in the farming sector would pave the way for marginal cultivators to progress by being associated with successful farmers like Krishna Chandra. They can also write their own success stories.

IANS