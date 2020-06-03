Bhubaneswar: Indian Super League side Odisha FC Wednesday announced the signing of 26-year-old left-back George D’Souza for the seventh season of ISL.

The defender has signed a two-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based side.

Hailing from Goa, D’Souza started his career with SESA Football Academy before playing for Sporting Clube de Goa, impressing many in the Goa Pro League (GPL).

Speaking about the latest recruit, Club President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, “We are pleased to welcome George to the club. He appeared on our radar after scouts sang his praises in the GPL. He amassed some fantastic stats while in the GPL considering he was playing left-back. While I know it can be daunting to make the leap from the GPL to the ISL, there are already success stories and I am sure George will handle himself with aplomb.”

Expressing his joy at joining Odisha FC, D’Souza said, “I am extremely delighted to sign the contract with Odisha FC and am looking forward to playing in the Indian Super League. It’s a good promotion for me and playing for OFC will be a great experience as well. I am also hopeful that I can add a lot of value to the team in the upcoming season.”

