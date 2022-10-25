Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday felicitated about 100 sportspersons of state with special cash awards totalling Rs 3.16 crore for their outstanding performance at the 36 National Games 2022, Gujarat.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Chairman Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey, and Sports Secretary, R. Vineel Krishna presented the awards at a ceremony held at Kalinga Stadium Tuesday.

The winners of team and individual sports of 36 National Games, Gujarat 2022, received Rs 5 lakh for Gold medal, Rs 3 lakh for Silver and Rs 2 lakh for Bronze medal.

Two athletes of Odisha, Dinesh Kumar (3 Golds in cycling) and Muna Nayak (1 Silver in weightlifting) were also felicitated on this occasion.

Congratulating the medalists, the Sports Minister said, “It gives me immense delight and pride to felicitate our young winners. Their hard work and dedication is paying off. They have given their best at the National Games and brought glory for their state.”

“I am confident, from here on, each one of them will surge ahead in the field of sports. We will continue to support them in their journey throughout,” he said.

The winners expressed their deepest gratitude to the Odisha government for supporting them and acknowledging their achievements. Diip Tirkey interacted with the winners and encouraged them to stay focused on their game to achieve greater success in the coming years.

Odisha Women’s Rugby team won the Gold medal and were felicitated with Rs 60 lakh as total team cash prize. Similarly, Kho Kho Women’s team were awarded Rs 45 lakh total cash prize for winning Silver. Maximum medals have been won by Kayaking & Canoeing and Rowing Athletes.

IANS