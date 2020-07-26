Bhubaneswar: In a valiant fight against COVID-19, Odisha Sunday reported a record 864 recoveries in a day. With the new recoveries, the total recoveries in the state now stands at 16,792, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed in a tweet.

The highest number of recoveries were reported from Ganjam with 432 people recovering from the deadly COVID-19 infection. Trailing Ganjam are Rayagada with 137 recoveries, Bargarh with 31 recoveries, Khurdha with 28, Cuttack and Keonjhar with 26, Bhadrak with 23, Mayurbhanj with 22, Jajpur with 19, Kandhamal with 15, Gajapati with 14, Sambalpur with 14, Jagatsinghpur with 12, Dhenkanal and Sundergarh with 10, Nayagarh with seven, Balasore, Kendrapara and Malkangiri with six Jharsaguda and Koraput with five each recoveries,Bolangir with four, Puri with three, Boudh with two and Sonepur with one recovery.

All the recovered patients have been discharged from the COVID hospitals after testing negative.

PNN