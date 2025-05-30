Balasore: A major accident was averted on 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express Friday as fire was detected in the last bogie but it was doused before any harm was caused, a railway official said.

The gateman at Kantapada railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district spotted smoke emanating from the last bogie of the stationary train and immediately informed the station master.

The train was detained at Kantapada railway station for about 45 minutes to douse the blaze.

The minor fire was caused due to some fault in the brake system of the train wheel, the official said.

The train later moved towards its destination, the official added.

PTI