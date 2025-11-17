Berhampur: A special pilgrim train carrying 775 senior citizens from five districts of Odisha left Berhampur Monday for Omkareshwar and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh under the state government’s Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana, aimed at facilitating pilgrimages for elderly citizens.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida flagged off the train in presence of state’s transport minister Bibhuti Bhuan Jena, forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia and several MLAs.

The pilgrims will return to Berhampur November 21 after a five-day trip.

Health check-ups were conducted for all passengers at a special camp near the railway station before departure.

Pilgrims from other districts arrived here Sunday, with the Ganjam district administration providing accommodation and food.

Under the scheme, the government will conduct 10 trips from different stations, including Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rayagada and Balasore during the year.

A similar special train left Berhampur September 19 for Ayodhya and Varanasi.