Banki: Surging floodwater in Mahanadi River and its distributaries have badly affected over 10,000 families of five villages of Bilipada panchayat under Banki-Dampara block in Cuttack district.

Twelve wards under Bilipada panchayat have been submerged under rising floodwater. About eight days have elapsed since villages were submerged. However, local villagers are yet to receive any help from the district administration. People are struggling for basic needs like food and water, some flood-affected villagers fumed.

In addition, people in these villages are reeling under darkness due to electricity getting snapped. The authorities have allegedly failed to provide any proper medical facilities. Under these grievous circumstances, the locals have urged the district administration to provide them with immediate flood relief.

Worthy to note, an embankment on Mahanadi River had earlier caved in near Gayalbanka area under Banki-Dampara block in Cuttack district. Local villagers are in panic for over past one week.

Floodwater has entered nearby villages and farmlands in Bhagipur panchayat near the embankment. A road breach measuring around five-feet was initially formed on the embankment which later widened to around 60-feet causing heavy flood, the villagers said.

PNN