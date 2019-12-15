Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Forest department has announced a cash reward for the people, who provide information about the smuggling of Pangolins in the state, said an official on Sunday.

The Forest department announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 to persons who will inform about the illegal trade of the endangered animal. Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sasmita Lenka informed that it will deter traffickers from trying to trade endangered species in Odisha.

“The Athagarh Forest Division has announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for the people who will provide information about the modus operandi of the person or the racket involved in the illegal trade in their area,” said Lekna.

Besides, the department has started placing posters at different places so that locals can participate in pangolin rescue operations. Notably, 14 persons have been arrested in several phases for their involvement in the smuggling of Pangolins.