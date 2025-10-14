Koraput: At a time when the Andhra Pradesh government has been luring border villagers from Odisha by offering them lucrative facilities, the apathy of the local administration risks pushing the people further closer to the neighbouring state.

Severe power disruptions affecting residents of four border panchayats under Pottangi block in Koraput district are a case in point, exposing the sheer negligence toward the needs of fringe areas.

Fed up with the frequent and prolonged power cuts, hundreds of villagers from the Andhra–Odisha border areas took out a protest rally from the Pottangi block office to the Electricity Department office Monday. Chanting slogans against the government and power authorities, they demanded an immediate solution and the establishment of a new power substation to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints and written appeals to the administration, no concrete step has been taken to address the power crisis. They claimed that essential services like schools, health centers, and water supply systems have been severely affected due to erratic electricity, pushing villagers into hardship.

“Even after decades of independence, our border panchayats remain in darkness—literally and figuratively. The leaders only visit us during elections,” said Laxman Hantal, expressing deep frustration over government inaction.

The villagers also submitted a memorandum to the department officials, warning that if their long-pending demands are ignored, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.

