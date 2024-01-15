Balasore: Odisha police Monday arrested five persons of an ATM looting gang and recovered Rs 6.13 lakh, a stolen car and a pistol from their possession, an official said.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said the Haryana-based gang was busted from Bhubaneswar airport as they were trying to flee after looting two ATMs in the district.

“Another member of the gang is absconding. In all, they had looted Rs 10.71 lakh from the two machines,” she added.

Nath said the car used in the crime was stolen from Delhi. Additionally, some cutting equipments used for breaking ATMs were seized from them, she added.

PTI