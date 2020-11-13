Bhubaneswar: In order to support the post-cyclone restoration works in Odisha, the Centre has approved an additional assistance of Rs 128.23 crore to Odisha under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as cyclone ‘Amphan’ assistance.

The additional central assistance was approved during a High Level Committee (HLC) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Earlier, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 500 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Odisha for taking up quick relief and restoration activities in the state.

Notably, the State government had sought a Rs 20,000 crore package for construction of disaster-resilient infrastructure in the state which is frequently ravaged by natural calamities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Odisha May 22 following the cyclone and financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to Odisha was released in advance.

The Cyclone Amphan had hit the state in May this year.

PNN