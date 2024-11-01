Jajpur (Odisha): A minor girl died and her father was critically injured after a portion of the Rengali canal embankment collapsed in Odisha’s Jajpur district Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 8-year-old Gita Munda, daughter of Iswar Munda from Baunsanali village.

According to police, Iswar and Gita went to the canal for a bath in the morning. While they were in the water, a large section of the earthen embankment, which was being repaired, caved in, burying them both.

Personnel of local fire services and police rushed to the spot and managed to free Iswar and Gita. Both were taken to the community health centre in Sukinda, but doctors declared Gita dead on arrival, police said.

Iswar, who suffered critical injuries, was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur Town.

PTI