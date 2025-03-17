Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Monday approved investment proposals worth Rs 6,117 crore, which have the potential to create over 17,000 jobs, an official statement said.

The approval was given to 19 projects spanning 10 sectors that included biofuel, shipbuilding, food processing, chemicals and apparel at a meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, it said.

These projects will be implemented in 11 districts, including Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhamal, it added.

Among the major proposals were Transpacific Engineering Pvt Ltd’s Rs 900-crore biocoal plant in Sambalpur, Hindustan Petroleum’s Rs 868-crore investment for setting up diesel and petrol pipelines in Rayagada, Bolangir, and Kalahandi, and Zoho Corporation’s Rs 306.50-crore data centre in Khurda, the statement said.

SapigenBiologix will set up an Rs 854.32-crore vaccine manufacturing unit at Odisha Biotech Park in Khurda.

Approval was also given to ARCL Organics’ proposal to invest Rs 500 crore for setting up a specialty chemical manufacturing unit in Jagatsinghpur.

Nezone Steels Utkal will set up a Rs 470-crore colour coating sheet manufacturing unit in Jajpur, while CMR Aluminium will invest Rs 234.14 crore for a liquid aluminium alloy plant in Sambalpur.

Approval was also given to Chowgule Lavgan Shiprepair Pvt Ltd’s proposal for a shipbuilding and repair yard in Jagatsinghpur. It will be set up at a cost of Rs 550 crore.

The SLSWCA also cleared the proposal of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, which will invest Rs 515.32 crore for expanding its unit in Khurda.

Ashirbad Engineering and Construction will invest Rs 139 crore for a five-star hotel in Khurda, Somolo Eco Resorts will develop a resort in Ganjam at Rs 110 crore, and Tavasya Hospitality will invest Rs 52.20 crore for an eco-resort in Kandhamal.

“The success of Utkarsh Odisha, Make In Odisha Conclave, 2025 has further cemented investor confidence, leading to large-scale investments that promise significant employment opportunities. With this momentum, Odisha is set to achieve sustainable industrial development, contributing to India’s overall economic progress,” the statement said.

PTI