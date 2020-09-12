Bhubaneswar: In a drive to promote as well as disseminate the state tourism potential – the pristine culture, tradition and fascinating natural resources of Odisha on social media, the state tourism department announced Friday an ‘out of the box’ campaign ‘Odisha through lens’.

The department on its Twitter handle announced that those having an inclination for photography can join the contest and take exciting photographs on the following seven themes –

Beaches, rivers, lakes and waterfalls Wildlife Urban Odisha Rural life, tribal life and habitat Temples and monuments Traditional art, culture, craft, classical and folk dances Landscapes/mountains

Rules and regulations for participation:

Each participant can upload only one photograph on any one of the given seven themes. There will be a total of 21 shortlisted winners with three winners for each of the themes.

Those who are desirous to participate in the photography contest shall have to access the Twitter page of state tourism department @odisha_tourism and click on https://bit.ly/3ilOITE to uplaod their respective entries. The participants must attach a valid identification on nationality, country of residence and occupation as well.

The last date and time of submitting entries is 5pm September 20 while the names of winners are to be announced September 27 on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

The contest was launched and promoted through the website of state Tourism Department www.odishatourism.gov.in and its social media platforms. The winning entries will be featured prominently on the department’s website as well as social media handles.

The photography contest is open to professional and amateur photographers who are above 18 years of age and all nationals except citizens of Pakistan and China.

On the other hand, judges, organisers, sponsors of the contest and their respective family members are not eligible to participate.

PNN