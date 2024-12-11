Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday approved seven renewable energy projects worth Rs 1,386.09 crore.

The single-window committee (SWC) of the Energy Department headed by Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev approved these projects with a cumulative capacity of 192.41 megawatt (MW) aimed at strengthening Odisha’s sustainable energy infrastructure, an official statement said.

The approved projects include a 99 MW wind power project, five ground-based solar projects of 91.77 MW and one rooftop solar project of 1.64 MW, it said.

These projects will leverage Odisha’s natural potential for renewable energy generation, emphasising the state’s commitment to achieving its renewable energy goals under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022, the department said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dev emphasised the importance of renewable energy in driving sustainable economic growth. He reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating investments and ensuring timely implementation of approved projects.

So far, the SWC has given approval for investment proposals worth Rs 9,781.47 crore for a total capacity of 1,441.79 MW in the renewable energy sector.

PTI