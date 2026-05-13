Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has directed all departments to remain on high alert and ensure full preparedness for any possible cyclone, even as the IMD stated that there is currently no such threat along the state’s coast.

The direction was issued by Chief Secretary Anu Garg while chairing a high-level pre-cyclone preparedness review meeting on Tuesday evening.

“The state government should not be complacent over the IMD’s reassuring forecast. Odisha’s reputation in disaster preparedness must be upheld through timely action, strict adherence to protocols and swift dissemination of information during emergencies,” she said.

Officers were instructed to closely monitor reservoir management, restoration of roads and power supply, availability of safe drinking water, stockpiling of medicines, cattle feed and essential commodities, besides ensuring emergency response arrangements.

Departments were also asked to ensure the readiness of cyclone and flood shelters, activate control rooms and strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), according to an official statement issued by the Chief Secretary’s Office.

Special emphasis was laid on the timely dissemination of cyclone warnings, especially for fishermen, and strengthening inter-departmental coordination for effective disaster response.

Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said Odisha remains highly vulnerable to cyclones due to its geographical location along the Bay of Bengal.

“Changing climatic conditions have increased the frequency and unpredictability of cyclonic events. The state’s commitment to the ‘Zero Casualty’ mission through preparedness, coordination and early warning dissemination must be maintained,” he said.

Regional Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty informed the meeting that there is currently no possibility of a cyclone along the Odisha coast, but advised the state government to maintain preparedness at all levels.

Additional Director General (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar said 30 ODRAF teams are on standby for immediate deployment in search and rescue operations during any calamity.

Development Commissioner DK Singh also directed all departments to review preparedness measures with field-level officers and closely follow IMD forecasts as and when issued.

PTI