Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked all civic bodies across the state to initiate a process to receive applications under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, an official statement said Wednesday.

Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) under the Housing & Urban Development Department has issued an instruction to the civic bodies to this effect.

To ensure a smooth application process for eligible beneficiaries, ULBs have been advised to establish helpdesks at their offices, organise ward-wise camps, and collaborate with common service centres (CSCs) to assist applicants, it said.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) here has launched the process by organising a camp in Gadakana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Gadakana on his 74th birthday September 17 this year during which he interacted with beneficiaries of PMAY (U).

On the advice of Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Gadakana has been selected to be developed as a model one.

In August this year, the Centre had approved the PMAY (U) 2.0 with an aim to construct 1 crore houses for urban poor and middle-class families over the next five years with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore and a government subsidy of Rs 2.30 lakh crore.

