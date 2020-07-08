Bhubaneswar: With a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the state government Wednesday asked officials residing in areas beyond municipal limits of Cuttack and Khurda to not attend government offices in Bhubaneswar.

“In view of the rapid escalation in the number of COVID-infected cases in the state, it is decided that government servants commuting from places other than the municipal limits of Cuttack and Khurda to attend offices in Bhubaneswar shall not attend office until July 31, 2020,” said an order of the General Administration and Public Grievance department.

The order comes into immediate effect.

It may be mentioned here that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday said that 46 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 22 of them are home quarantine cases, remaining 24 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 18 people recovered from the deadly disease during the same timeframe.