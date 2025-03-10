Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has collected Rs 6,595.55 crore of tax from the sale of tobacco products and pan masala over a period of 11 years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the assembly Monday.

In response to a question by BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy, Majhi said the state had collected revenue of Rs 174.71 crore from the tobacco and pan masala during the 2014-15 financial year, which rose to Rs 1,047.82 crore in the first 11 months of the current financial year of 2024-25.

As per the statement of the CM, tax collection from the two items has steadily increased over the years.

The revenue collection from tobacco products and pan masala was Rs 147.04 crore in 2015-16, Rs 264.51 crore in 2016-17, and Rs 381.02 crore in the next financial year.

Similarly, the tax collection increased to Rs 480.71 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal and subsequently, rose to Rs 609.90 crore, Rs 711.23 crore, Rs 876.63 crore, Rs 889.42 crore, and Rs 1,012.56 crore in each passing financial year.

The chief minister also revealed that pan masala and tobacco products are being imported to Odisha from 16 states.

Notably, Odisha government had imposed a state-wide ban on the manufacture, sale and use of ‘gutka’ and chewing tobacco containing nicotine in 2013.