Bhubaneswar: After Cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in Odisha, the state government directed all the district collectors to submit an assessment report of the cyclonic storm within 48 hours, effective from Wednesday night.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena said, “We have asked the district collectors to submit primary reports within 48 hours following which the authorities have to submit a final report.”

Sources said that Cyclone Amphan has caused damage in the coastal districts of Odisha. The cyclone uprooted trees and flattened fragile structures. Power supply has been snapped with electric poles being uprooted while there was minor damage to telecom infrastructure.

Jena said that agriculture and horticulture crops have also been damaged due to the cyclone. “Infrastructure restoration work has already started and it will be completed soon,” he added.

More than 1.41 lakh people living in low-lying areas and thatched and mud houses in the vulnerable coastal regions were evacuated and shifted to cyclone shelters, Jena said.

PNN