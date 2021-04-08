Bhubaneswar: In view of the polls for Samitis and Zilla Parishad members April 8 sounded by Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government Thursday filed a fresh petition in the apex court appealing for injunction against the southern-state’s notification.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already notified to conduct elections to its Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) posts across AP, including the fringe villages of Kotia region in Koraput district in Odisha.

In a petition filed in this regard, the State government has requested the Supreme Court to order the AP government to refrain from conducting elections in the disputed villages as the matter is still sub-judice.

The State government appealed to treat Andhra’s move as contempt of court if it holds elections. The Andhra government has already scheduled to conduct the elections at Tala Ganjeipadar, Phatusineri and Phagunasineri villages under Kotia panchayat in Odisha.

