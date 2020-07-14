Bhubaneswar: In a bid to simplify admission process of the differently-abled students in schools, the Odisha government has introduced an online admission system for them.

This information was given by Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability minister Ashok Chandra Panda Tuesday. A portal was launched as part of the website of the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The state government has directed 103 special schools across Odisha to implement online admission systems for the academic year 2020-21.

Panda clarified that the decision has been taken considering the safety and interest of the differently-abled students during this coronavirus pandemic.

“With the help of the online admission system, both parents and students can maintain social distancing norms. A decision regarding how the schooling will be done is yet to be decided,” Panda added.

PNN