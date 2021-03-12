Bhubaneswar: The State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), led by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Friday approved eight proposals envisaging investment of around Rs 1,214 crore and fresh employment opportunities for 2,427 persons.

According to Industries Principal Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma, the investment proposals are mainly from manufacturing, plastic, food processing and hospitality sectors. “The proposers are well known industrial houses. The projects will not only boost the sectors, but also create employment opportunities,” Sharma pointed out.

Giving in-principle approval to the projects, the Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to facilitate early grounding of the projects through proactive support. Mahapatra also directed to make proper assessment of land and water requirements for the projects.

According to sources, Energise Minerals Private Limited would set up a 2.75 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant and a 1.2 MTPA pellet plant at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district. The Rs 256-crore initiative would provide employment opportunities to 274 persons.

Indalc Spirits Pvt Ltd plans to set up a 200 KLPD grain-based distillery plant and 6 MW Cogeneration Plant with an investment of Rs 215.15 crore in Deogarh. It will generate employment opportunities for over 249 persons.

Mash Spirits Pvt Ltd aims at setting up a 200 KLPD grain-based distillery plant along with a bottling unit and a 6 MW Cogeneration plant with an investment of Rs. 204.60 cr in Jharsuguda. The project will generate employment opportunities for 185 persons.

ITC Limited has proposed to set up a 5-star hotel at Dumduma in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 141.14 crore which would provide employment to 120 persons.

Similarly, Falcon Real Estate Private Limited aims to set up a 5-star hotel in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 120.26 crore. It would create employment opportunities for over 900 persons.

Other proposals include expansions of the manufacturing unit of Britannia Industries Limited at Khurda and production of Refractories by Sarvesh Refractories Private Limited in Sundargarh. Moreover, Purv Packaging Private Limited has proposed setting up of a manufacturing unit for production of Cast Polypropylene Film and Metallised Film at Paradip Plastic Park in Jagatsinghpur.

The Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited managing director Nitin Bhanudas Jawale said that major investors like ArcelorMittal are considering Odisha as a flourishing destination of investment, thanks to the ‘ease of doing business’ and promotional policies of the state government.