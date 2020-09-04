Bhubaneswar: An officer of Odisha government has been arrested by anti-corruption vigilance personnel for allegedly amassing huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused was identified as Dillip Kumar Patel, executive officer of Brajarajnagar Municipality in Jharsuguda district, Superintendent of Police (Coordination), Vigilance Directorate, said in a statement.

The vigilance officers of Sambalpur Division searched Patel’s government quarters at Jharsuguda, a double-storey building at his native village, another double-storey building at Debadihi, petrol pump of a relative at Samasingha, house of a relative at Kadobahal and office room at Brajarajnagar, the statement said.

Following the search, Patel was found in possession of assets worth Rs 3.35 crore. As he could not account for the properties satisfactorily, a case was registered and he was arrested Thursday, the statement said.

He was forwarded to the court of special judge at Sambalpur which remanded him to judicial custody till September 16.

