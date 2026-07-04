Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday placed all district administrations on alert and directed authorities to prepare for any weather-related emergency after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more heavy rainfall and issued a red warning for five districts.

The developments came after the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked system, officials said.

The state has been witnessing heavy rain for three days due to the low-pressure area.

In its latest forecast, the IMD issued a red warning (take action) for five districts of Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, and Sonepur. Similarly, it issued an ‘orange’ alert (Be prepared to take action) in 21 other districts, while a ‘yellow’ warning (be aware) has been sounded for four remaining districts.

The well-marked low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts persisted over the same region. It is very likely to move across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during the next 3 days, the IMD said.

“The districts with red warning are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places,” Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorology Centre, Manorama Mohanty, said, adding that Odisha is likely to witness heavy showers till July 7.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office directed all district collectors to remain prepared in the wake of the IMD warning and keep a vigil on waterlogging in urban areas, landslides in hilly areas and inform the state government immediately on any untoward incident.

“The state government is closely monitoring the evolving weather situation as widespread rainfall is experienced across the state. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), under the Office of the SRC, remains on round-the-clock alert in coordination with all District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs),” an official statement said.

The district authorities were told to take precautionary measures to check possible damage to kutcha roads, vulnerable structures, horticultural crops and standing crops.

“People have been urged to remain vigilant, monitor official weather updates and take shelter during thunderstorms to protect themselves from lightning,” the statement said.

The state government has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast from July 4 to July 7, considering the prevailing weather conditions.

“As of now, the overall situation in the state remains normal, and the government is prepared to respond promptly to any weather-related emergency,” the statement said.

The prevailing well-marked low-pressure system is expected to strengthen the southwest monsoon further in the short term, with light to moderate rain at most places and continued heavy spells possible in the coming week, the IMD said, urging people to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel during intense spells, and follow official updates.

Under the influence of the low-pressure system, squally weather with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is also likely along the coast.

As the sea condition will remain rough to very rough, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast till July 7, the weather office said.

Port authorities at Paradip and Dhamra have been asked to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No III (LC-3).

IMD sources said that at least 10 places in Odisha received above 105 mm rainfall since Friday; the highest 202 mm precipitation was recorded at Sohela in Baragarh district, followed by 145 mm at Ganjam.

According to IMD’s forecast, the rainfall activities will be more in northern Odisha from July 5. Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for three consecutive days until July 8, it said.

Meanwhile, a report said that a 35-year-old man identified as Anil from Mayurbhanj district was swept away in a sewage near Ukal University in Bhubaneswar.

He was collecting plastic waste from the drain when he slipped into the water.

“The fire brigade team has launched a search operation, and the man remains untraced even after one hour,” said Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das.