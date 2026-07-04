Bhubaneswar: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Odisha July 9 during which he will take part in the convocation ceremony of a central research institute and attend other events, officials said.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg Saturday reviewed arrangements for the vice president’s visit, they said.

Radhakrishnan is scheduled to attend the national launch programme of ‘Letter of Authorisation’ to Indian flagged vessels for fishing in the high seas, and take part in the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) as the chief guest.

Garg directed all departments concerned to maintain close inter-departmental coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit, the officials said.

The chief secretary asked authorities to ensure foolproof security, uninterrupted power and water supply, fire safety measures, sanitation, road maintenance, medical facilities, ambulance services and seamless protocol arrangements throughout the visit.